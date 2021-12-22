Burglary suspect takes shower, smokes cigar in Bel-Air home: LAPD

A man took a shower and smoked a cigar while in a multimillion dollar Bel-Air home during a suspected burglary Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a “hot prowl burglary” around 9:35 p.m. in the 900 block of Bel Air Road.

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody while a search continued for a second person, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police performed a room-to-room sweep of the very large house, but no other suspect was found.

After questioning the suspect, police found out that he had taken a shower, smoked a cigar and had a drink while security was in the Bel-Air house.

It’s unclear how the man got in or if anything was taken from the home.

No further details were immediately available.