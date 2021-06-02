Burglary suspect wounded in police shooting at Santa Ana business park

A man was shot and wounded by police after someone reported spotting him stealing from cars in Santa Ana Wednesday, officials said.

The witness called 911 around 8:40 a.m. to report a vehicle burglary in progress. When the bystander confronted the burglar, the suspect brandished what appeared to be a handgun, said Santa Ana police Cpl. Sonia Rojo.

Using a helicopter, police located the suspect around 9 a.m. at the Lake Center Business Park in the 3500 block of Lake Center Drive, Rojo said.

When officers made contact with the suspect, at least one of them opened fire and struck the man.

“We don’t know how that situation happened,” Rojo said. “However, we do know that the individual was hit at least once in his lower extremities.”

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He’s expected to recover, Rojo said.

No officers or bystanders were hurt.

Rojo said the investigation is ongoing to determine if the suspect was in fact armed.

No further details were available.