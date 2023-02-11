Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country.

The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the Spanish-speaking world.”

Authorities say the thieves are professionals who surveil homes before breaking in when residents are away. They often bring heavy-duty tools to steal or break into safes that are bolted down or mounted.

“Some of these residential burglars have been recorded going through second-story homes,” said Officer Jessica Cuchilla with Huntington Beach Police. “In these instances, the reason why they’re going in through there is because people don’t install alarm systems on their second story.”

The thieves typically ship the items they steal back to their home countries or sell the items before leaving.

They’ve also been known to target affluent coastal neighborhoods as well as homes that border trails, golf courses and parks.

Authorities say some thieves obtain visas before arriving in the U.S., while others apply through a visa-waiver program that allows them to visit the U.S. for tourism or business without obtaining a visa within the first 90 days.

The troubling trend expands beyond Orange County, with homes targeted in Los Angeles and Ventura counties as well.