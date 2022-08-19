An investigation was underway after a burned body was discovered in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning.

The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 300 block of West 88th Street.

Firefighters responded to what was described as a “fire out” call, where they located a deceased person, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said.

The unidentified person had been on fire, according to the spokesperson.

The age and gender of the victim were unknown.

The LAFD, along with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office were conducting a joint investigation.