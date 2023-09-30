Police are investigating the discovery of charred human body after a small fire near the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles early Saturday.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, fire crews responded to a small fire on the embankment between the southbound span of the 5 and the North Broadway exit in Lincoln Heights just after 1:30 a.m.

The body was discovered on the embankment between the southbound span of the 5 and the North Broadway exit in Lincoln Heights. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (KeyNews)

Upon extinguishing the flames, crews made the gruesome discovery.

How the victim got there is unknown, and no information was released about their possible identity.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for the latest details.