While responding to reports of a vehicle fire in Valley Monday night, firefighters discovered the burnt remains an adult male, authorities announced.

The situation unfolded just before 9 p.m. in the 12600 block of West Riverside Drive.

At the scene, crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department worked to put out a vehicle fire at the rear of a two-story commercial building.

“As they quickly extinguished the burning sedan without damage to the structure, they discovered the burned remains of an adult male adjacent to the vehicle,” LAFD said in a news release.

No information about the identity of the victim was provided.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.