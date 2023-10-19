Burt Young, known for playing Paulie in “Rocky,” died earlier this month, the New York Times reports. He was 83.

Young, who died Oct. 8 in Los Angeles, was nominated for an Oscar for his “Rocky” role as the friend of Sylvester Stallone’s titular character.

Sylvester Stallone paid homage to his former costar in a post to Instagram on Wednesday night.



“To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the World will miss you very much…RIP,” he wrote alongside a photo of the two men on the set of the iconic film.

Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the franchise, paid tribute to Young on X, formerly Twitter.

“RIP, Burt Young! A beautiful and talented soul. He was such an integral part of the Rocky family. ‘You want the bird? Go get the bird.’ Paulie will be with us forever! #BePeace,” he wrote.

He also appeared in films like “Chinatown” and in television series such as “The Sopranos.”

Additionally, Young was a painter, and some of his works appear in 2006’s “Rocky Balboa.”