Bus crash in East L.A. leaves 13 people hurt, 2 of them critically: Fire Dept.

A crash that involved a Metro bus in East Los Angeles on Wednesday morning left 13 people hurt, at least two of them critically, officials said.

The L.A. County Fire Department said it received a call about the incident near Whittier Boulevard and Downey Road at around 10:45 a.m.

Earlier, the department said 10 patients suffered injuries, two of them critical, three of them moderate and five of them minor.

Later, the Fire Department increased the patient count to 13. Twelve were taken to a local hospital, the agency said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed what appeared to be a Volkswagen Beetle heavily damaged in the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

**UPDATE** Total of 11 patients. Extrication currently in progress. #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 19, 2020