‘Business as usual’: Sex trade continues on L.A. streets despite coronavirus concerns

Figueroa Street in South Los Angeles, an area where the highest number of prostitution-related arrests in the city are made, is shown in an April 2020 photo. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Armed with condoms and disposable thermometers, the outreach workers ventured out to streets in South Los Angeles notorious for sex trade activity.

They expected that some women would still be working on this chilly Friday night in early April. But what they saw caught them off guard.

Two weeks into the mandated state-at-home orders designed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, not only were sex workers out in pre-quarantine numbers — but so were the johns.

“It was business as usual,” said Stephany Powell, executive director of Journey Out, an L.A.-based nonprofit that helps victims of sex trafficking.

