Business leader Jessica Lall joins L.A. mayor’s race, vows to take on homelessness

The head of a downtown-based business group entered the race for Los Angeles mayor on Monday, making the fight against homelessness the central message of her campaign.

Jessica Lall, president and chief executive of the Central City Assn., promised to build more housing for those experiencing mental health crises, change zoning rules to allow for the construction of more affordable housing and press other cities in Los Angeles County to do more to address homelessness across the region.

Lall said the city, which is frequently sued by homeless advocates over its efforts to clear encampments, also needs to stop “playing defense” in court. And she promised that, if elected, she would start the process of creating a city health department to serve those who need substance abuse and mental health services.

“It is clear that even despite good intentions, our government institutions have failed to adequately address the housing and humanitarian crises plaguing our city,” she said.

