A Huntington Beach business owner and two armed suspects exchanged gunfire as the suspects attempted to rob the business around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The two suspects forcibly entered the business which is located in the area of Algonquin St. and Davenport Drive, and were confronted by the owner who attempted to defend himself. Thw owner was not injuried but a customer suffered from minior injuries due to broken glass, police said.

The suspects escaped the crime scene in two separate car that were headed towards the 405 northbound freeway.

Huntington Beach police officers arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident.

The identities of the suspects, owner, or customer haven’t been released.

“There is no current public safety threat related to this incident,” a statement from the police department said.