Business owner shoots intruder who ‘tunneled through’ wall into Redlands office: Police

A transient suspected of tunneling through a wall and into a property management office in Redlands was shot and critically injured by the owner of the business early Monday, police said.

The shooting took place just after 5 a.m. in the 100 block of East Redlands Boulevard.

The business owner had gone to check on the property after the alarm went off. He opened the door and found the intruder, according to a Redlands Police Department news release.

There was a confrontation, at which time the suspect “rushed at” the owner, prompting him to open fire, police said. The intruder was shot at least once in the chest.

Responding officers provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and treated the injured man at the scene. They then took him to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Clemente Wilson Valenzuela, was determined to have “tunneled through” an adjacent wall into the office after breaking into a neighboring business, according to the release.

Prior to the incident, officers had responded to an alarm call at the location but couldn’t find any signs of forced entry.

Police noted that multiple burglaries have been reported at the complex in the past week. They did not provide any additional details.

Charges have not been filed against the business owner, officials said.