Zenda Mitchell Abbott walked through her neighborhood in the Fairfax District Monday after outbursts of vandalism and violence over the weekend left streets and shops in disrepair.

"I was crying because I go for a walk every morning," Abbott said. "And when I walk across Third Street and Fairfax and Melrose, the visual representation of what I saw was what I feel eternally every day I walk out of the house. That's the visual representation of what I feel when you have to put on a suit of armor in order to go out into the world."