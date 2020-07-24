Businesses in L.A. County will be fined up to $500, have permits revoked for COVID-19 safety violations

Businesses that violate Los Angeles County’s health officer order put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus will be fined up to $500 and face permit suspensions, officials said Wednesday.

County health inspectors are working seven days a week to conduct unannounced visits to ensure infection control measures are in place at businesses, and to respond to complaints.

Starting at the end of August, fines ranging from $100 for the first offense to $500, and a 30-day suspension for multiple offenses will be issued to businesses, including those licensed and permitted by the department and those that are not.

“We all want our local businesses to be open and more people to get back to making a living, and to thrive,” Muntu Davis, the county’s public health officer, said. “We all must operate responsibly. Employees, businesses, business owners and operators are critical partners in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

Since March, the county’s Department of Public Health received a total of 17,808 health officer order complaints and investigated more than 17,000 restaurants, more than 3,500 grocery stores, more than 600 pools, and more than 3,000 other businesses.

Over the course of the pandemic, 26 restaurants, one grocery store, one pool and 67 other businesses were shut down for violations. Davis said most of the businesses under investigation either came into compliance or were working to come into compliance and that’s why they were not closed.

“We want to be reasonable and work with business owners, but we also know that time is of the essence to slow the spread of this virus and protect the health of workers, customers, and their families.”

Los Angeles Apparel, located in South Los Angeles, is one local business that was closed down after four employees tragically contracted coronavirus and died. Davis said the company is now in compliance with the health order and reopened Friday.

“After working with out department their employees are trained on physical distance, wearing face coverings and that the facility is following enhanced cleaning regimens,” Davis said.

The company is also screening employees for COVID-19 with mandatory temperature checks, which is a new safety measure not done prior.

Still with more safety measures in place, some workers are still “very scared” but have reported back to work.

“We gotta go back to work because that’s how we pay our bills, our rent, everything,” one worker told KTLA.

Get more details on the latest Health Officer Order at publichealth.lacounty.gov.