A broken water main forced dozens of people to go without running water in Brentwood Sunday afternoon.

The flooding in the 100 block of Carmelina Avenue was reported just after 3 p.m., according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Footage from the scene shows fast-moving water several inches deep, pushing trash cans around and seemingly preventing residents from leaving their driveway by foot.

The large amounts of flowing water was attributed to a broken 8-inch water main, affecting service to a fire hydrant and 37 customers, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Later Sunday, the number of impacted customers was increased to 40.

Crews are working on repairs, but no estimated time of completion was available.

The Brentwood incident comes two days after a 20-inch main broke in Wilmington, affecting 77 customers.