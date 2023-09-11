Visitors and workers along Hollywood’s bustling Walk of Fame were victimized by a man who exposed himself in public on Sunday.

Video posted to Citizen shows the man standing with his pants down and his arms raised next to traffic, including a Metro bus, at Hollywood Boulevard and N. Highland Avenue, just footsteps from the famous Chinese Theatre and Dolby Theatre.

First, one bystander pulls up the man’s pants. A second video shows two people holding him down waiting for authorities to arrive.

“Don’t ****ing move,” one Good Samaritan says. “There’s ****ing kids [and] you’re ****ing doing that?”

Another bystander hurls a water bottle at the man, hitting him in the head.

It was not immediately known if he was cited by police.

The Walk of Fame was also the site of two violent crimes in a span of less than 24 hours to start the week.

Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning, a man who was meditating was shot and wounded in the 6300 block of Hollywood Blvd. Then, around 12:45 a.m. Monday morning, a man was stabbed between Las Palmas and Cherokee avenues.

The assailants in both cases were still outstanding as of Monday afternoon.

Business owners, employees and Hollywood residents have been asking the city for increased police patrols to combat crime and a general sense of lawlessness in the popular tourist zone.