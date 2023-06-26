A dozen students from California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington have been named as recipients of the California Water Group Awards Scholarship to aid in college tuition.

Many of the scholarship recipients are first-generation college students and have had to overcome financial hardships to attend college.

“These recipients are truly remarkable students who are already making their mark on the world, and they will undoubtedly inspire others to do the same,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to offer these scholarships to ease the financial burden of college for these students, who have so aptly displayed their commitment to improving lives around them.”

Among 348 applications, 12 students were selected to receive scholarship assistance based on academic achievement, community service and financial need. Three students were awarded a $10,000 grand-prize scholarship, while nine others received $5,000 scholarships.

Scholarship recipient Jeffrey Fung of Los Altos, a fourth-year college student studying chemistry at Harvard College, says that he hopes to work on cutting-edge research in the pharmaceutical industry.

“With the knowledge that I am gaining from this research and the experience that I will gain in graduate school, I am confident that I will be able to make a difference in the world,” he said.

Mallory Sutherland of Bakersfield, a second-year college student studying Agricultural Business at C.A. State University, Fresno wants to be an advocate and educate people on the role that agriculture plays globally.

“As a third-generation immigrant, I am devoted to giving back to the agricultural industry in order to repay what the industry did for me and my family,” she said.

The other scholarship recipients include Naomi Kao of Palos Verdes Estates; Veronica Baralt and Joshua Salinas of Bakersfield, Gabrielle Brock of Willows, Angel Villeraldo of Los Angeles, Jaden Banks of Menlo Park; Raef Makrai of San Mateo; Anthony Bono of Graham, Washington; Jacelyn Lau of Pukalani, Hawaii; and Betsy Ramsell of Rio Communities, N.M.

The annual scholarships are part of C.A. Water Service Group’s philanthropic giving program that has provided over $600,000 in scholarships to students.