U.S. regulators approved the sale of chicken cultivated from animal cells.

The USDA gave the green light to California-based Upside Foods and Good Meat, to sell what is now referred to as “cell-cultivated” meat. The firms had been racing to be the first in the U.S. to sell meat that doesn’t come from slaughtered animals.

“This is a historical watershed moment. This is the moment that food and meat changed for the better,” Upside Foods COO, Amy Chen, told KTLA while celebrating the news for the first time.

The approval allowed the two Golden State companies to offer what was previously referred to as “lab-grown” meat to restaurants, and eventually grocery stores.

“Instead of all of that land and all of that water that’s used to feed all of these animals that are slaughtered, we can do it in a different way,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of Eat Just, which operates Good Meat.

In 2019, the United Nations Climate Change Report called for lower meat consumption to help combat climate change. In 2021, Nature published a study, showing the global production of food is responsible for a third of all planet-heating gases emitted by human activity, with the use of animals for meat causing twice the pollution of producing plant-based foods.

“This is the same meat you’ve always loved, just made in a more safe and humane way,” Chen said. “It is not what you would expect from a meat processing facility, and that’s what we love! The future looks different.”

UPSIDE Foods lays out the steps it uses to create ‘cell-cultivated’ chicken

So, what is the process of making “cell-cultivated” chicken?

Upside Food explains it all on its website. They grow only the meat we want to eat—directly from real animal cells. They place cells into a cultivator and feed them with a blend of nutrients, which include water, sugars, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and salt. Within two to three weeks the meat is ready for harvest.

Company officials for both Upside Foods and Good Meat note their products are meat, not substitutes made from plant proteins and other ingredients, like other companies on the market.

Both companies plan to serve the new “cell-cultivated” chicken in exclusive restaurants. Upside has partnered with a San Francisco restaurant called Bar Crenn.

Chen’s message to all consumers- “The future is here! And it tastes delicious!”