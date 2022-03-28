Tens of thousands of grocery workers voted to authorize their union to call a strike against Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions in Central and Southern California.

The approximately 47,000 workers, represented by United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, authorized the strike “should that become necessary” amid contract negotiations, the union said in a news release.

The vote allows union leaders call a strike if an agreement can’t be reached.

But it doesn’t mean that one will definitely take place. It depends on whether progress is made when negotiations resume between UFCW and the major supermarket chains on Wednesday.

If a strike is called, shoppers at hundreds of stores across Southern California could see walkouts by employees, including grocery clerks, meat cutters and pharmacy technicians.

As of now, no dates have been set for a strike, the union said.

“A strike is always a last resort, and we will continue to push for the companies to do the right thing and come to the table prepared to bargain in good faith,” UFCW Local 770 told members.

The workers want wage increases amid the rising inflation, better staffing, better scheduling and improved safety and security, a proposal that includes expanding on safety committees in stores.

Bargaining began in January and has gone on for weeks. Contracts expired on March 6 without an agreement.

Ralphs employee Erika Bentzen told KTLA things have become more difficult in recent years.

“Hours are being cut, you’re asked to do more with less time, with less people to do the job,” Bentzen said. “And it’s not the same. We have workers that, you know, they can’t afford to live. They have to share their apartments with other people just to make the rent payment.”

After the strike was approved, Ralphs responded saying that stores will remain open to serve Southern California despite the authorization.

“Ralphs believes no one wins in a strike – not our associates, not our company, not our communities and not the union,” Ralphs said in a statement.

In 2019, Ralphs, Vons, Pavilions and Albertsons employees voted to authorize a strike, but contracts ultimately were reached without a walkout, the Associated Press reported.