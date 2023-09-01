On Friday, 112 new California Highway Patrol officers were sworn in to help increase public safety in communities throughout California. With the installment of the new officers, the largest graduating class of the year, CHP now has over 6,600 officers employed across California.

The graduation ceremony took place at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento where CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee swore in the new officers.

“I applaud these men and women for dedicating themselves to public service, and their commitment to protecting the people of California,” said Commissioner Sean Duryee. “As cadets, we provide them with an extensive amount of training to ensure they are up to the task of providing the highest level of safety, service, and security that is expected from our department.”

According to a news release from the California Governor’s Press Office, the 112 officers sworn in on Friday are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign, “The CHP 1,000,” with a goal to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.

“These new officers represent the best of California,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “I’m grateful for their service and their unmatched commitment to improving public safety in every corner of our state.”