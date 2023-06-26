A Riverside County man shot and killed his sister and then himself on Sunday afternoon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

At 4:40 p.m., deputies found 36-year-old Rose V. Fidler inside a vehicle in the 1500 block of Elm Street in Cabazon, where she had been shot to death, authorities said in a news release.

While responding to that shooting, deputies were called to the 5200 block of Riza Avenue, where 40-year-old Leonard Gamez was dead after “suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” officials added.

“Investigators determined both incidents are related based on witness statements and evidence located at both scenes,” said the release, which added that Gamez is Fidler’s brother.

No details regarding a possible motive were released by investigators.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lead Investigator J. Letterly at 951-955-2777 or Investigator R. Birmingham at 951–922–7100.

Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s Homicide Tipline online form.