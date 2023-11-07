Police arrested man on several firearm violations, including possible assault weapon and ghost gun manufacturing, after discovering a cache of guns in a building in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, authorities announced.

Officers with LAPD responded to a call of “shots fired” inside a building in the 400 block of West Olympic Boulevard, near South Olive Street on Nov. 4 at around 11:40 p.m., which led to the discovery.

“A quick response communication and superior tactics led to the arrest of one suspect and the recovery of a cache of weapons,” LAPD Commander Lillian L. Carranza said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Photos of the incident show a room filled with a number of firearms, including what appears to be assault-style guns, laid across several tables, some in various stages of assembly, along with shelves and boxes of other types of equipment. In addition, two mannequins, one dressed in tactical gear and another in a ghillie suit, a type of camouflage clothing, flank an open safe.

Several high-powered guns discovered during a firearms seizure in downtown L.A. on Nov. 4, 2023. (LAPD)

Guns seen in various stages of assembly discovered during a firearms seizure in downtown L.A. on Nov. 4, 2023. (LAPD)

Mannequins seen in tactical gear and a ghillie suit during a firearm seizure in downtown L.A. on Nov. 4, 2023. (LAPD)

Boxes of equipment and firearms in various stages of assembly discovered during a firearms seizure in downtown L.A. on Nov. 4, 2023. (LAPD)

In February, 25-year-old Braxton Kyle Johnson, originally from Indiana, was arrested after a search of his high-rise Hollywood apartment revealed an arsenal of weapons, body armor and loaded rifles pointed out the windows of his 18th floor apartment building along Sunset Boulevard.

Johnson was charged by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office two counts of possession of an assault weapon, one count of criminal threats and one count of solicitation of murder.

According to Carranza’s post, the downtown L.A. suspect complied with officers orders and was taken into custody without further incident.

So far, the person has not been identified nor has a list of charges been announced.

Authorities also did not provide any further information about the stash of weapons and whether or not the case is still under active investigation.

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials added.