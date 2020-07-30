Cajon Pass fire burns 185 acres

Crews were battling a blaze Wednesday in the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County, west of Interstate 15.
The fire, dubbed the Brooke Fire, had scorched 185 acres and was 10% contained as of about 9 p.m., according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.
Approximately 230 firefighting crew members were at the scene, along with air resources. Fire crews planned to stay overnight, officials said at 9 p.m.
There were no evacuations in place, but the road into Lytle Creek was only open to residents for some time, the agency said in a tweet. Lytle Creek Road and Cajon Boulevard were later reopened.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.