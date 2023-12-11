CAL FIRE’s law enforcement officers are on pace to make the fewest number of arson arrests in four years.

As of Nov. 30, 101 arson-related arrests had been made in 2023, according to a CAL FIRE Instagram post. If the pace continues through December, the department will have made around 110 arrests for the year.

That number would be 10 fewer than were made in 2020.

CAL FIRE arrests since 2016:

2023* 101

2022 162

2021 149

2020 120

2019 70

2018 61

2017 86

2016 73

*As of Nov. 30, 2023

“This mission is crucial in bringing to justice those who endanger lives and/or property in our state,” CAL FIRE stated.

Anyone who sees suspicious fires or activities was urged to report them anonymously to the Arson Hotline at 800-468-4408. Information provided by the public could help avert future disasters.

“Let’s unite in the fight against arson,” CAL FIRE stated.