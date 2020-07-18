Cal Poly Pomona community seeks help searching for former student body president missing for 2 weeks

Cal Poly Pomona asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for a missing former student.

Uriah Sanders, who’s 23 and served as president of the school’s student government, was last seen on July 4 in Montclair, according to the Cal Poly Pomona Associated Students Incorporated.

Montclair police did not immediately respond to a request for information on the case.

Jennifer Greenberg said Sanders has gone on recent trips alone near Mt. Baldy, and that she and some of his other friends believe he may be in the area of Ontario, Upland or Rancho Cucamonga.

“We want to emphasize that he is not a threat at all,” Greenberg told KTLA in an email. “One of his favorite things is to meet and talk to new people. He loves making friends and forming relationships even in the smallest of circumstances, which is why there is now such a large community effort to try and find him. He has touched the lives of hundreds of people.”

Cal Poly ASI describes him as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and about 160 pounds. Sanders typically wears blue or black pants and a button-up shirt, the student government said.

The university asked anyone with information to call 909-328-0917.

