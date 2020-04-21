Breaking News
BREAKING: Number of L.A. County coronavirus tops 15,000 after significant backlog of results come back; death toll rises to 663
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 1

Cal State Fullerton classes will continue online during fall semester

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The California State University Fullerton is seen in an undated image. (Credit: Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

The California State University Fullerton is seen in an undated image. (Credit: Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

Cal State Fullerton is planning to begin fall semester with online classes, one of the first universities in the nation to make that move as campuses throughout the country grapple with how long to stay closed to most students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Based on what we know, we are planning to go to a virtual course delivery in the fall semester,” the university said in a statement Monday. “But we will monitor the notices from the various health agencies so we can pivot to other modalities.”

Fullerton is the only one of 23 California State University campuses to announce online plans for the fall term so far, according to systemwide spokesman Michael Uhlenkamp. The University of California’s 10 campuses are currently considering different scenarios for the fall, but have not made firm decisions.

Stanford University is considering opening its academic year in January 2021 and continuing though spring and summer. Boston University was one of the first campuses in the nation to announce it is likely to continue online instruction into the fall.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter