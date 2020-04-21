Cal State Fullerton classes will continue online during fall semester

Cal State Fullerton is planning to begin fall semester with online classes, one of the first universities in the nation to make that move as campuses throughout the country grapple with how long to stay closed to most students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Based on what we know, we are planning to go to a virtual course delivery in the fall semester,” the university said in a statement Monday. “But we will monitor the notices from the various health agencies so we can pivot to other modalities.”

Fullerton is the only one of 23 California State University campuses to announce online plans for the fall term so far, according to systemwide spokesman Michael Uhlenkamp. The University of California’s 10 campuses are currently considering different scenarios for the fall, but have not made firm decisions.

Stanford University is considering opening its academic year in January 2021 and continuing though spring and summer. Boston University was one of the first campuses in the nation to announce it is likely to continue online instruction into the fall.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.