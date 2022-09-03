California State University, Fullerton president, Framroze Virjee, spoke out on Twitter against a hate crime that happened at an unaffiliated apartment complex close to the campus. The university saw social media posts of dumpsters spray-painted with offensive language aimed at Black people Saturday morning.

“We must stand with our Black Titans and our entire community against hate, anti-blackness, and marginalization of everyone,” a statement said.

The statement stated that the university is investigating the incident but wanted to assure the campus community that the university will continue to speak out against “hateful, criminal acts in or around the campus.”

“We must stand together against racism and hate. We must use our voices and actions to fight against bigotry,” the statement said.

No details about the investigation have been released.