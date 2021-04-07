Cal State L.A. mass vaccination site offering COVID-19 shots to all adults

Drivers line up for COVID-19 vaccines at Cal State L.A. in an undated photo. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Cal State Los Angeles mass vaccination site will allow any adult to stand in line for a COVID-19 vaccine between Thursday and the end of Sunday, the governor’s Office of Emergency Services said Wednesday night.

The decision comes about a week before the state, starting April 15, formally allows any Californian 16 and older to get the vaccine.

The move came about because there has, in recent days, been excess capacity at the Cal State L.A. site to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Thousands of appointment slots there have gone unbooked by eligible people through the MyTurn registration website. As a result, vaccinators at the site have been allowed to inoculate adults walking up to the site without an appointment — including people outside of the eligibility criteria, said Brian Ferguson, a spokesman with the Office of Emergency Services.

