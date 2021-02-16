Newsom holds news conference at Cal State L.A. after new COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens

One of the first federally operated coronavirus vaccination site in the state and in the country opened Tuesday at California State University, Los Angeles.

The center, which will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., will have the the capacity to inoculate about 6,000 people daily. Vaccinations are by appointment only and reservations can be made through the state’s MyTurn system.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is slated to hold a news conference at 10:45 a.m. as he tours the site with other state and local leaders Tuesday morning.

The Cal State L.A. center is one of two mass vaccination sites in the state that will be run by both the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. The other location is in Northern California, at the Oakland Coliseum.

The jointly operated centers will in part serve as test areas for President Joe Biden’s plan to open 100 such COVID-19 vaccination site across the country in 100 days, Newsom said when he first announced the two new locations nearly two weeks ago.

He promoted the new sites as part of a larger effort to target minorities, the poor and others who might be neglected. Each will have two mobile vaccination clinics that can go to different locations to help inoculate people.

The Cal State L.A. location not only has a drive-thru area, but it also offers walk-up services that can be utilized by those who don’t have access to a car. The site is accessible by public transportation.

L.A. City Councilmember Kevin de León on Tuesday said the university is the perfect location for such a mass vaccination site because it will serve communities that have largely been forgotten during the pandemic.

“Because Cal State L.A. is situated right in between the Latino Eastside community, and our San Gabriel community has a large Asian American community, it will serve these two populations very well,” de León told KTLA.

The state recently released data of the breakdown, by race and ethnicity, of residents who have thus far received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It demonstrated the disparity among the various populations, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday.

Even with the addition of the mass vaccination site, de León said more work still needs to be done as far as vaccine equity goes.

Once the new center is up and running on the campus, the plan is to send two mobile teams into the community to bring shots to eligible individuals at community centers and schools — something the councilmember says will be a game changer.

As with all other vaccination centers, only those eligible — including front line health care workers or those over the age of 65 — will be able to receive the shot for now.

However, with vaccine supplies in the county remaining scarce, many sites have been prioritizing second doses as of late. That includes the city-run Dodger Stadium site, which reopened Monday after a vaccine shortage forced a short-term closure.

As of Monday, the state had administered about 6 million doses of the vaccine.

More information about vaccine eligibility in L.A. County, as well as how to sign up for an appointment, can be found here.