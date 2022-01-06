Cal State Long Beach joins growing number of colleges delaying in-person classes amid COVID surge

Free COVID-19 vaccine and testing signage is displayed at the California State University Long Beach campus on August 11, 2021. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Cal State Long Beach Thursday joined a growing number of California universities and community colleges delaying in-person classes and moving online amid a worsening Omicron surge.

Long Beach plans to operate primarily online for its first three weeks starting Jan. 20. At least seven other California State University campuses in the 23-campus system have announced delays to in-person classes.

Cal State Los Angeles announced its decision to go remote for the first three weeks of the semester earlier this week. San Diego State, Sacramento State, Cal State Channel Islands, Fresno State, Cal State East Bay and Cal State San Marcos have also announced a remote start, while Cal State Fullerton is currently deliberating its plans.

A number of community colleges, throughout the state, including Pasadena City College, will also move classes online for the first two weeks of its semester, while others retain a mostly hybrid schedule.

