A student at California State University Long Beach has admitted to taking hundreds of photos and videos of people in restrooms all over campus, police confirmed on Friday.

The student, who is 22 years old, turned himself in on Feb. 21 shortly after a fellow student learned he was being recorded while showering at CSULB’s Parkside North Dormitory and tried to confront him.

The suspect initially ran away, but later returned to surrender, CSULB’s police chief told KTLA.

Authorities say the suspect waived his Miranda rights and told police that he started recording people in restrooms, locker rooms and other public areas where males were exposing their genitalia in 2015 for his own personal gratification.

He currently faces two misdemeanor charges since police have only identified two victims so far, police said.