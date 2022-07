A group of men stole from a business in Calabasas Friday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The grand theft was reported at 7:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of Commons Way, said Lt. Roth of the LASD.

A total amount of merchandise taken has not yet been established, but authorities say five or six men wearing black hoodies entered the store and grabbed merchandise, and one of the thieves spoke with employees.

The men then fled the store in different directions.