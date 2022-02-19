California DOJ to investigate killing of bystander by sheriff’s deputies in Norwalk

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department set up a containment zone around the location of a man shot by at least one deputy on Feb. 17, 2022. (KTLA)

State prosecutors will investigate the killing of a man outside a Norwalk home where a gunman was found hiding after being shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies early Friday, authorities said.

A sheriff’s special enforcement team entered the home near the 12100 block of Foster Road early Friday and arrested the suspect, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. An update on his condition was not available.

Deputies also found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the yard of the house, sheriff’s officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified him as Pedro Lopez, 67.

