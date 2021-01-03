California appellate court judge, 96, who championed women’s rights dies in her sleep at Santa Monica home

Justice Joan Dempsey Klein, a member of the California Commission on Judicial Appointments, speaks at a 2006 confirmation hearing in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg / Associated Press)

Joan Dempsey Klein, a celebrated champion of women’s rights and the first woman to become presiding judge of a California appellate court, died in her sleep at her home in Santa Monica on Christmas Eve. She was 96.

“She was definitely a self-made woman, quite ahead of her times, who pushed the barriers of what was possible for women at the time and always made sure to bring others along with her,” the justice’s stepdaughter, Karen Klein, wrote to The Times in an email.

The National Assn. for Women Judges, an organization co-founded by Justice Klein in 1979, described the late judge who served 36 years in Division 3 of the 2nd District Court of Appeal as a “trailblazer, giant, mentor, founding mother” and “a pioneer in the struggle to achieve equal opportunity for women in the law.”

A fifth-generation Californian, Klein earned a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State, where she swam and played volleyball. After graduating, she joined the touring aquatic performance show Buster Crabbe’s Aqua-Parade and was part of a synchronized-swimming troupe that toured Europe in 1950.

