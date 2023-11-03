California Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol Friday.

Jail records indicate Carrillo, who is also running for Los Angeles City Council in the 14th District, was arrested Friday morning around 1:35 a.m.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Carrillo was taken into custody on the 6200 block of Monterey Road in Montecito Heights after officers responded to a report of a traffic collision.

Citing law enforcement sources, the Los Angeles Times reported that two vehicles were struck by a third vehicle, allegedly driven by Carrillo, who had a “high blood-alcohol count.”

Carrillo, 43, was arrested and booked into the LAPD Detention Center.

The State Assemblymember has represented the 52nd District in the California Legislature since 2017. That area encompasses Echo Park, Highland Park, Eagle Rock the southern portion of Glendale, and Montecito Heights where the arrest took place.

Carrillo is one of more than a dozen candidates who have officially entered the race for the 14th District of the Los Angeles City Council. That position is currently held by embattled councilmember Kevin de León, who is seeking re-election.

A witness whose car was allegedly damaged by Carillo recalls the incident saying, “I had my two balcony doors open and heard a really loud bang and screech.”

The witness, who did not wish to be identified, continued saying, “She hit one car, I believe, which then hit into my car which was in front of it.”

The witness said Carillo appeared very disoriented.

“When she started speaking to me, there was a very strong alcohol odor,” the witness said. “She was stumbling, so we called paramedics, 911, [because] the airbags deployed.”

In a statement released to the public Friday morning, Carrillo admitted to being involved in a collision, but did not confirm whether she was intoxicated at the time.

The full statement is below:

Early this morning I was involved in a traffic incident involving parked vehicles. Thankfully, no one was harmed, and I have been cooperating with law enforcement. As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support. As I do so, I remain dedicated to my family, my constituents and the community that I grew-up in and am proud to represent. Statement from CA Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo

The LAPD released a statement Friday night saying:

“The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of media reports centering in part on cell phone footage capturing what appears to be a portion of a DUI investigation involving Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo and her being afforded the opportunity to complete the field sobriety test at what was characterized as a more private location.

Chief Moore directed the local command to review the officers’ body worn video regarding the officers’ action and at this point the officers’ actions do not appear to be inappropriate.

A critical aspect of a field sobriety test is to provide a reasonable location for the individual being examined to evaluate impairment without obstruction or distraction.

The officers conducting the investigation are given the discretion to perform the test at a location that best affords the evaluation of the individuals in an objective manner.”

Carillo was later released Friday afternoon and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.