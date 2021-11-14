California average gas prices hit all-time record high

California gas prices hit an average price of $4.676 Sunday, setting the highest recorded average price for regular gasoline, according to AAA.

America’s largest state by population has the highest gas prices in the country. The national average dropped slightly to $3.413 Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the Los Angeles-Long Beach metropolitan area, the average gas price was $4.665 on Sunday — a few pennies short of the highest recorded average of $4.705 set in October 2012.

Gas prices have been increasing steadily throughout the year as fuel demand grows around the globe. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price.