California condor chick hatches at L.A. Zoo, a boost to endangered species

A California condor chick is seen in a file photo from the Los Angeles Zoo.

After a tense overnight wait, the Los Angeles Zoo welcomed its newest addition on Friday: a California condor chick.

The baby bird emerged from its shell on Friday morning after the egg — referred to as LA1720 — began hatching Thursday night, according to the zoo.

Condor keeper Debbie monitored the birth and gave the chick a thorough exam after it emerged from the shell.

The chick’s health be will be monitored for the next 36 years “to make sure this new life is strong,” with the goal of getting the small bird into the nestbox with its parents, Sequoia and Squapuni, zoo officials said.

For decades, the L.A. Zoo has been working to help ensure the survival of the endangered species through its California Condor Recovery Program.

The program began in 1982, as the total number of California condors on the planet dipped to a precarious 22, and federal and state wildlife officials agreed to a captive breeding program to help save the imperiled birds from extinction.

The species once inhabited the entire Pacific Coast, from Canada to Baja California. But by 1987, poaching, leading poisoning and habitat destruction lead to their disappearance from the wild.

In recent years, however, captive breeding programs have helped rescue the population of North America’s biggest land bird. Last year, the recovery reached a major milestone with the hatching of the 1,000th chick.

About half of all living California condors currently reside in the wild, according to the L.A. Zoo. The majestic scavengers were recently spotted at Sequoia National Park, marking the first such sighting in at least three decades in an area that historically was part of their range.