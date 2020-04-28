California considering early start to next school year, Gov. Newsom says

With classrooms set to remain closed through the end of this school year, California state officials are considering an earlier start to the next one, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

He cited concerns about disruption to learning as many parents struggle to have their children’s education continue online amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are considering the prospect of an even earlier school year into the fall—late July, early August… Having talked to many other parents and educators, even the kids, I think we might want to consider getting that school year moved up a little bit,” the governor said.

The state needs to prepare for physical changes in schools “in order to advance that conversation,” Newsom said.

