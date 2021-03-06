California counties don’t want COVID-19 vaccine efforts run by Blue Shield

A motorist waits to be vaccinated by a health worker at the Forum, one of several mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Los Angeles County.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Counties across California are increasingly pushing back against the state’s new vaccination program run by Blue Shield of California, with Los Angeles County officials the latest to ask for the ability to opt out amid a bipartisan chorus of concern.

Further complicating the rollout of the state’s new venture with the insurance giant is a lack of buy-in from counties, with none of California’s 58 counties having signed the Blue Shield contract yet, according to representatives of urban and rural county advocacy groups and local government leaders. Despite that, the state began to move ahead with the changes Monday beginning in 10 counties.

“The hesitations and uncertainties span urban, suburban and rural parts of the state,” said Sarah Dukett, legislative advocate for the Rural County Representatives of California. “It’s not always the case that everyone is in the same boat. I hope the state is listening to that, but they really seem to be full steam ahead.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in January that Blue Shield would take over as an independent overseer of California’s network of COVID-19 vaccine providers, a move that came as criticism mounted that the state was initially too slow in getting doses into the arms of residents. In an attempt to hasten delivery, Newsom said California would streamline the system under Blue Shield to create “more efficient distribution, speed, and equity and transparency with vaccines.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.