Prospective drivers dreading long waits at the DMV now have a new option: they can take the driver’s knowledge test at home.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that it is now letting people who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test complete the requirement online at home before visiting a DMV office.

For those renewing a license with a knowledge test requirement, they can either complete a remote version of the traditional knowledge test or complete an interactive e-learning course.

After filling out the online driver’s license application and paying the fee, residents will be asked to choose the remote exam or e-learning course.

The remote exam is available for Californians renewing their license, adults getting their license for the first time and who don’t have a California ID, and Californians getting a REAL ID or motorcycle license for the first time.

The e-learning course, however, is just for Californians renewing their license.

DMV officials say choosing an online testing option will significantly reduce the time it takes to complete a transaction in a DMV office.

Customers will still have go to an office after completing the online test so they could provide the required documents, take a photo, provide a thumbprint, complete a vision test and be issued a licensing document.

The online knowledge test is for customers who have internet access and computer or laptop with a webcam, and is available in 35 languages. People can’t take the test on their phones or tablets.

To make sure people don’t cheat, those taking their tests at home will be required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam.

The test can be attempted online twice. If someone fails to pass the test after two tries, they will have to go to a DMV office to take the test a third time.

The new interactive e-learning course can be taken on a computer, laptop, tablet or mobile device and is available seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Users would have to complete seven interactive modules that include quizzes. The course takes about 45 minutes and is currently only available in English.

The DMV says the course is ideal for people who need to renew their license and have trouble with exams or prefer an alternative learning method.