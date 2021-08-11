California doing better with delta variant than Florida, Texas and experts attribute it to higher vaccine rates, mask policies

A medical staff member talks to a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit on New Year’s Eve at the United Memorial Medical Center on Dec. 31, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

Despite a significant surge in both coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this summer, California so far has managed to avoid the sky-high infection rates and increasingly overcrowded hospitals some other states are now experiencing.

California’s coronavirus case rate remains below the national average and significantly less than that of Florida and Texas: two common points of comparison given their population size and distinctly different pandemic responses.

Experts say California’s better-than-average vaccination rates and newly implemented mandatory mask policies in parts of the state have helped prevent a more grim situation.

While governors in Florida, Texas and other states have opposed allowing local governments to mandate the wearing of masks, California has allowed counties to enact such orders in indoor public spaces for everyone age 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.

