California dropping indoor mask mandate for schools; LAUSD still requiring masks

Friday is the last day California will be requiring students to mask up indoors at schools.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has aligned with the state and shifted to strongly recommending — but no longer requiring — indoor masking at child care sites and K-12 schools beginning March 12.

School districts, however, can choose to keep enforcing the requirements.

That’s the case at the state’s largest school district, L.A. Unified, which has not announced it is lifting the indoor mask requirement.

Under California’s mask guidance, masks are still strongly recommended for everyone in most indoor settings.

