Real-time election updates from the KTLA 5 News team. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the most recent information.

7:32 a.m. – In Los Angeles County, a total of 640 Vote Centers are open from 7 AM to 8 PM for in-person voting, or to return a completed Vote by Mail ballot. A full list and online map of Vote Center locations are available online at LOCATOR.LAVOTE.GOV.

7:25 a.m. – What is at stake in Congress and the balance of power of governorships? Here is an interactive map that will update with results in real-time once polls begin to close on the East Coast.

7:13 a.m. – If you haven’t registered to vote yet, it is not too late. California allows voters to register on Election Day. Visit your polling station, speak with a poll worker and tell them you need to same-day register to vote.

You will need your driver’s license or California identification card number, but you can also use the last four numbers on your Social Security card. If you don’t have any of those, you can leave that space blank and a county elections official will assign you a number that will identify you as a voter.

7:00 a.m. – Polls have opened across California. Still not sure how to cast your ballot, here are some voting resources, including how to look up your polling location.

Tap here for a guide to some of the top races to watch in Southern California and statewide.