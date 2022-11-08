Track results for all of the major races in the 2022 midterm elections

Track the major California races in the 2022 general election, including the race for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, reproductive rights and sports gambling propositions 26 and 27. Results will be posted to this page once polls close in California at 8 p.m. and updated throughout the evening and coming days.

Key Races to Watch

Los Angeles Mayor – Rep. Karen Bass is seeking to trade in her spot in Congress for L.A.’s top office. Her opponent is developer Rick Caruso, a real estate magnate known for his retail properties the Grove and Americana at Brand.

Los Angeles Sheriff – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva faces off against former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

Gambling Initiatives – Proposition 26 would allow for sports gambling at racetracks and some tribal casinos. It would also allow casinos to offer dice games like craps and roulette. Proposition 27 would allow Californians of legal age to place sports bets from the comfort of their homes by using sports gambling apps like DraftKings or FanDuel.

Proposition 1 – Proposition 1 would amend the California Constitution so that it includes language that says that the state shall not get involved in a person’s decision to have an abortion or to choose or refuse contraceptives.