The first statewide Flex Alert of the year is set to go into effect Thursday evening as a punishing heat wave across much of the southwestern U.S. threatens to push California’s electricity supply to the brink.

To mitigate stress on the energy grid and avert power outages, the California Independent System Operator is calling on residents to conserve energy from 5 to 10 p.m., when demand is still high, according to an ISO news release.

During the five-hour period, Californians are urged to keep their thermostat at 78 degrees or higher, use fans to cool the home, turn off unnecessary lights, unplug unused items and avoid using major appliances such as the dishwasher and the clothes washer and dryer.

On top of the measures encouraged by the state’s power grid operator, residents can do things to prepare for the Flex Alert before it goes into effect. Recommendations include pre-cooling the home by lowering the thermostat before 5 p.m. and closing window coverings, and ensuring electronic devices are already charged.

“If demand still outstrips supply after Flex Alerts and other measures are taken, the ISO could again order utilities to begin rotating power outages,” the agency warned in the release. “That would extend available power supplies and guard against longer and more extensive disruptions while protecting high-voltage transmission lines from damage.”

Southern California is expecting another day sweltering day of extreme heat, with widespread high temperatures forecast in the 90s and 100s across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning remains in place for most of the Southland Thursday.

Still, officials on Wednesday expressed cautious optimism that California’s electrical grid is better off than it was last year, when blistering temperatures forced the first rolling blackouts in the state since the energy crisis 20 years prior. Five Flex Alerts were issued in 2020, compared to three total in the previous two years, according to ISO data.

The state has also taken a number of steps to prevent the possibility of rolling blackouts this year, like obtaining an additional 3,500 megawatts of capacity — including 2,000 megawatts of batteries that can store energy generated from solar and other renewable sources.

However, ISO’s president and CEO told state lawmakers last month during an oversight hearing that California is not out of the clear, even with the preventative measures.

“The most significant risk factor for grid reliability remains extreme heat, particularly heat that spreads across the wider western United States. And it continues to get hotter every year,” Elliot Mainzer said.