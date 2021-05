California gas prices climbed to an average above $4 a gallon this month, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The average price per gallon in the Los Angeles and Long Beach area went up to $4.14, while Orange County’s average stood at $4.10 Monday.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 10, 2021.

⚠️CYBERATTACK ON COLONIAL PIPELINE AND GAS PRICES: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOWhttps://t.co/bEh5ynCUnO — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 9, 2021