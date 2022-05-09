Gas prices are once again on the rise in California, where the average price per gallon rose to $5.82 Monday.

That’s an increase of eight cents from a week ago and $1.72 more than what a gallon of gas cost on average one year ago, according to AAA.

The average price of self-serve regular gasoline in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area stood at $5.88 per gallon on Monday, up from $5.82 a week ago.

Southern California’s gas prices rose in response to wholesale price increases during the last two weeks, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 9, 2022.