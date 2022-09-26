Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again.

Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.

The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California.

Prices are even higher if you live in the Los Angeles-Long Beach and Orange County areas.

L.A.-Long Beach

$5.84 per gallon of regular as of Sept. 26

41 cents more than a week ago

55 cents more than a month ago

$1.43 more than a year ago

Orange County

$5.83 per gallon of regular as of Sept. 26

44 cents more than a week ago

63 cents more than a month ago

$1.47 more than a year ago

Prices are a little cheaper, around $5.70 per gallon, in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Strict environmental regulations that raise prices more than a dollar a gallon, along with the second highest gas tax in the nation, are contributing factors in California’s prices always being among the nations highest.