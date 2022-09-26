Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again.
Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA.
The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California.
Prices are even higher if you live in the Los Angeles-Long Beach and Orange County areas.
L.A.-Long Beach
- $5.84 per gallon of regular as of Sept. 26
- 41 cents more than a week ago
- 55 cents more than a month ago
- $1.43 more than a year ago
Orange County
- $5.83 per gallon of regular as of Sept. 26
- 44 cents more than a week ago
- 63 cents more than a month ago
- $1.47 more than a year ago
Prices are a little cheaper, around $5.70 per gallon, in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Strict environmental regulations that raise prices more than a dollar a gallon, along with the second highest gas tax in the nation, are contributing factors in California’s prices always being among the nations highest.