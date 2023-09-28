A protest over rent and wages turned violent Thursday when California Highway Patrol officers tried to remove demonstrators from a state office building in downtown Los Angeles.

The chaos ensued as organizers and supporters of the Alliance for Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE) rallied in front of the Ronald Reagan State Building on South Spring Street.

The group is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Senate Bill 567, which would make it more difficult for landlords to evict tenants.

Video shows the scuffle involving a CHP officer and a tenant rights protester in downtown Los Angeles. Sept. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

Video recorded by a KTLA photojournalist shows a CHP officer escorting a demonstrator from the lobby of the building and attempting to close the front doors behind him.

When another protestor, a man in a yellow shirt, tries to hold one of the doors open, the officer shoves him and they both eventually fall to the ground.

Video shows the officer pulling out his service weapon while grasping his left knee after suffering an apparent injury. Another officer helps him to his feet, and both disappear into the building.

A CHP officer is seen brandishing his service weapon after falling to the ground. Los Angeles, Calif. Sept. 28, 2023. (KTLA)

KTLA has reached out to CHP for comment on the incident.

KTLA will have updates on this developing story.