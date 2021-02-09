California lawmaker introduces bill that would ban gun sales and shows on all state-owned property

As an Irvine Democrat campaigning to represent residents of California’s 37th Senate District in 2019, Dave Min set his political sights on ending the decades-long tradition of hosting gun shows at the state-owned Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa.
Fresh off the heels of deadly shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, and a similar incident on July 28 of that year at California’s Garlic Festival in Gilroy that left three dead and 17 wounded, Min declared a “tragic cycle of gun violence” had to end.
“I don’t see freedom … when I arrive at the county fair and am given free tickets to take my family to a gun show,” the 37-year-old UC Irvine law professor said in a statement that August, announcing his ambition to stop the Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the fairgrounds.
Now, more than a year later and securely planted in office following a Nov. 3 win over incumbent John Moorlach, Min is broadening his target, introducing a bill into the state Senate that would ban gun sales and shows on all state-owned property in California.
