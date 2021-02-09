California lawmaker introduces bill that would ban gun sales and shows on all state-owned property

A woman and her child leave the Cross Roads of the West Gun Show in Del Mar on Oct. 20, 2002. (Credit: Hector Mata/AFP via Getty Images)

As an Irvine Democrat campaigning to represent residents of California’s 37th Senate District in 2019, Dave Min set his political sights on ending the decades-long tradition of hosting gun shows at the state-owned Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa.

Fresh off the heels of deadly shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, and a similar incident on July 28 of that year at California’s Garlic Festival in Gilroy that left three dead and 17 wounded, Min declared a “tragic cycle of gun violence” had to end.

“I don’t see freedom … when I arrive at the county fair and am given free tickets to take my family to a gun show,” the 37-year-old UC Irvine law professor said in a statement that August, announcing his ambition to stop the Crossroads of the West Gun Show at the fairgrounds.

Now, more than a year later and securely planted in office following a Nov. 3 win over incumbent John Moorlach, Min is broadening his target, introducing a bill into the state Senate that would ban gun sales and shows on all state-owned property in California.

Gun violence plagued our communities before COVID, it has during, & it will after unless we do something about it. That’s why I introduced #SB264, which bans gun & ammunition sales on state property, effectively ending gun shows. Once & for all, CA has to say #EnoughIsEnough. pic.twitter.com/0mTY5lt6Kb — Dave Min (@SenDaveMin) January 28, 2021